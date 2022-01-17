Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP)

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $198.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 After Market Close on February 2, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :CCMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCMP is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for CMC Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.83, which is -$7.65 below the current price. CCMP currently public float of 28.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCMP was 349.29K shares.

CCMP’s Market Performance

CCMP stocks went down by -0.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of 48.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for CMC Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for CCMP stocks with a simple moving average of 25.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCMP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CCMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCMP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $192 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCMP reach a price target of $152. The rating they have provided for CCMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

CCMP Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCMP fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.53. In addition, CMC Materials Inc. saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCMP starting from KLEIN BARBARA A, who sale 27,638 shares at the price of $185.23 back on Dec 22. After this action, KLEIN BARBARA A now owns 24,015 shares of CMC Materials Inc., valued at $5,119,395 using the latest closing price.

Mumford Colleen Elizabeth, the VP, Marketing & Communications of CMC Materials Inc., sale 6,942 shares at $184.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mumford Colleen Elizabeth is holding 2,810 shares at $1,281,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMC Materials Inc. stands at -5.72. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP), the company’s capital structure generated 107.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.87. Total debt to assets is 44.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.