Is a Correction Looming Ahead for 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) went up by 8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that 2seventy bio Shares Key Milestones and Business Updates for 2022

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ :TSVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for 2seventy bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $22.5 above the current price. TSVT currently public float of 21.31M and currently shorts hold a 9.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSVT was 494.01K shares.

TSVT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.36% for 2seventy bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.21% for TSVT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSVT reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TSVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

TSVT Trading at -24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -5.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.49. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 3,270 shares at the price of $23.91 back on Jan 07. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 188,031 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $78,179 using the latest closing price.

Gregory Philip D, the Chief Scientific Officer of 2seventy bio Inc., sale 1,452 shares at $23.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Gregory Philip D is holding 61,660 shares at $34,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.29 for the present operating margin

+92.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -48.41. The total capital return value is set at -76.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.08.

Based on 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 40.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 27.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.