Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.90. The company’s stock price has collected -7.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Updated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance and Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRO is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.88, which is $14.09 above the current price. PRO currently public float of 39.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRO was 322.96K shares.

PRO’s Market Performance

PRO stocks went down by -7.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.29% and a quarterly performance of -14.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for PROS Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.58% for PRO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRO reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for PRO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

PRO Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO fell by -7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.96. In addition, PROS Holdings Inc. saw -15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Cook Scott William, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $32.71 back on Jan 12. After this action, Cook Scott William now owns 35,605 shares of PROS Holdings Inc., valued at $53,317 using the latest closing price.

RECHAN LESLIE J, the Chief Operating Officer of PROS Holdings Inc., sale 3,974 shares at $32.71 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that RECHAN LESLIE J is holding 60,510 shares at $129,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.18 for the present operating margin

+58.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROS Holdings Inc. stands at -30.50. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.73. Equity return is now at value -154.90, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO), the company’s capital structure generated 229.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.61. Total debt to assets is 49.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.