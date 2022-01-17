Here’s Our Rant About Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.31. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :PNFP) Right Now?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNFP is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.20, which is $6.29 above the current price. PNFP currently public float of 74.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNFP was 362.40K shares.

PNFP’s Market Performance

PNFP stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.69% and a quarterly performance of 10.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.54% for PNFP stocks with a simple moving average of 17.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $103 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNFP reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PNFP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

PNFP Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.72. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $97.80 back on Nov 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,979 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $978,038 using the latest closing price.

QUEENER HUGH M, the CAO of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 26,527 shares at $100.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that QUEENER HUGH M is holding 202,561 shares at $2,677,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +24.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 40.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.73. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.