Here’s Our Rant About Crane Co. (CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Crane Co. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Is It Worth Investing in Crane Co. (NYSE :CR) Right Now?

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CR is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Crane Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.00, which is $18.18 above the current price. CR currently public float of 50.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CR was 247.62K shares.

CR’s Market Performance

CR stocks went up by 1.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.60% and a quarterly performance of 14.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for Crane Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.21% for CR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $111 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CR reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for CR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CR, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

CR Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.95. In addition, Crane Co. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from TULLIS JAMES L L, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $104.71 back on Nov 24. After this action, TULLIS JAMES L L now owns 5,240 shares of Crane Co., valued at $209,420 using the latest closing price.

Gallo Kurt F., the Senior Vice President of Crane Co., sale 2,500 shares at $103.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gallo Kurt F. is holding 0 shares at $259,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.49 for the present operating margin

+34.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Co. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 11.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crane Co. (CR), the company’s capital structure generated 86.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.49. Total debt to assets is 28.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.