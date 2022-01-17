Here’s Our Rant About BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.74. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTAI is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.63, which is $66.8 above the current price. BTAI currently public float of 19.02M and currently shorts hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTAI was 309.20K shares.

BTAI’s Market Performance

BTAI stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.26% and a quarterly performance of -28.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.79% for BTAI stocks with a simple moving average of -32.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTAI reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for BTAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BTAI, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

BTAI Trading at -19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.08. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Nandabalan Krishnan, who sale 473,250 shares at the price of $30.83 back on Jun 25. After this action, Nandabalan Krishnan now owns 8,546,750 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,589,493 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Vimal, the CEO, President and Secretary of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., sale 473,250 shares at $30.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Mehta Vimal is holding 8,546,750 shares at $14,589,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

The total capital return value is set at -69.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.63. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.33.