Here’s How Your Trade Wingstop Inc. (WING) Aggressively Right Now

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s stock price has collected -5.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that Wingstop Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ :WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 158.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WING is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Wingstop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.39, which is $24.37 above the current price. WING currently public float of 29.69M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WING was 342.52K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

WING stocks went down by -5.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.86% and a quarterly performance of -9.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Wingstop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.55% for WING stocks with a simple moving average of -3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WING reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $194. The rating they have provided for WING stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WING, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

WING Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.37. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Boudet Nicolas, who sale 236 shares at the price of $172.50 back on Dec 09. After this action, Boudet Nicolas now owns 1,478 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $40,710 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Charles R, the Chairman and CEO of Wingstop Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $166.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Morrison Charles R is holding 65,217 shares at $3,322,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+77.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.64. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with 12.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.