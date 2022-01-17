Here’s How Your Trade Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Aggressively Right Now

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) went down by -3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected -4.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/22 that Sigma Lithium to Present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference on January 10

Is It Worth Investing in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ :SGML) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGML is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sigma Lithium Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.93. SGML currently public float of 45.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGML was 171.16K shares.

SGML’s Market Performance

SGML stocks went down by -4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.65% and a quarterly performance of 11.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for Sigma Lithium Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for SGML stocks with a simple moving average of 50.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGML stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGML in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

SGML Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

The total capital return value is set at -8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.16. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -32.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), the company’s capital structure generated 23.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.11. Total debt to assets is 15.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.