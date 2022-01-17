Here’s How Your Trade Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Aggressively Right Now

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s stock price has collected -0.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Susan Johnson Joins Sanmina’s Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ :SANM) Right Now?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SANM is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sanmina Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.25, which is $10.49 above the current price. SANM currently public float of 62.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANM was 351.62K shares.

SANM’s Market Performance

SANM stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.46% and a quarterly performance of 3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Sanmina Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.12% for SANM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $61 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SANM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to SANM, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

SANM Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.79. In addition, Sanmina Corporation saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from BILLINGER BRENT, who sale 1,260 shares at the price of $40.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, BILLINGER BRENT now owns 18,742 shares of Sanmina Corporation, valued at $51,169 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG DENNIS, the Exec VP Worldwide Sales of Sanmina Corporation, sale 13,288 shares at $42.15 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that YOUNG DENNIS is holding 5,000 shares at $560,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+8.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corporation stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.73. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corporation (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 20.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.05. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.