Here’s How Your Trade Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Aggressively Right Now

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.96. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/22 that AppTech Payments Corp. Kicks off 2022 By Welcoming Nicholas Nolasco and Scott Carnley as Senior Leaders within the Company’s Research, Development & InfraOps Team

Is It Worth Investing in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ :BLKB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLKB is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Blackbaud Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.00, which is $7.98 above the current price. BLKB currently public float of 47.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLKB was 241.84K shares.

BLKB’s Market Performance

BLKB stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Blackbaud Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.57% for BLKB stocks with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLKB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLKB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLKB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $75 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLKB reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BLKB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLKB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

BLKB Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLKB rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.77. In addition, Blackbaud Inc. saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLKB starting from Gianoni Michael P, who sale 4,980 shares at the price of $86.00 back on Nov 05. After this action, Gianoni Michael P now owns 270,738 shares of Blackbaud Inc., valued at $428,280 using the latest closing price.

BOOR ANTHONY W, the CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin. of Blackbaud Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that BOOR ANTHONY W is holding 114,981 shares at $340,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+52.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackbaud Inc. stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), the company’s capital structure generated 130.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.69. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.