GeoPark Limited (GPRK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that GeoPark Provides an Update on Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in GeoPark Limited (NYSE :GPRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRK is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GeoPark Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $7.4 above the current price. GPRK currently public float of 41.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRK was 210.43K shares.

GPRK’s Market Performance

GPRK stocks went up by 11.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.50% and a quarterly performance of -11.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for GeoPark Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.67% for GPRK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GPRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

GPRK Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, GeoPark Limited saw 17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.68 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeoPark Limited stands at -59.17. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.94. Equity return is now at value 86.60, with -10.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.