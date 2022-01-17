First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Just Got Our Attention

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that First Financial Bank Names David Bailey as Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIN is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.50, which is -$4.48 below the current price. FFIN currently public float of 136.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIN was 368.94K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

FFIN stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.41% and a quarterly performance of 10.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for First Financial Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for FFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FFIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

FFIN Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.53. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $50.22 back on Dec 15. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 874,276 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $50,220 using the latest closing price.

DUESER F SCOTT, the Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $50.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DUESER F SCOTT is holding 496,004 shares at $2,029,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +40.09. The total capital return value is set at 13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 25.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.