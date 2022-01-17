Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $451.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that UGG TEAMS UP WITH SESAME WORKSHOP ON A LIMITED-EDITION SESAME STREET COLLABORATION

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE :DECK) Right Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DECK is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $480.50, which is $156.68 above the current price. DECK currently public float of 26.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DECK was 387.79K shares.

DECK’s Market Performance

DECK stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.48% and a quarterly performance of -9.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Deckers Outdoor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.82% for DECK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $525 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DECK reach a price target of $390. The rating they have provided for DECK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DECK, setting the target price at $445 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

DECK Trading at -16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.68. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Lafitte David E., who sale 500 shares at the price of $410.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lafitte David E. now owns 23,999 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $205,140 using the latest closing price.

Powers David, the President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 2,225 shares at $410.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Powers David is holding 89,979 shares at $912,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +15.02. The total capital return value is set at 33.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.45. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.38. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.