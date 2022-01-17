Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/31/21 that Vita Coco and Lyft Team Up to Keep Consumers Hydrated and Riding Responsibly this New Year’s Eve

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The Vita Coco Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $7.67 above the current price. COCO currently public float of 44.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COCO was 973.16K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for The Vita Coco Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.85% for COCO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to COCO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at -15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -5.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Sadowsky Kenneth, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.70 back on Dec 15. After this action, Sadowsky Kenneth now owns 606,050 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $96,958 using the latest closing price.

Liran Ira, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 49,150 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Liran Ira is holding 59,000 shares at $512,518 based on the most recent closing price.