Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s stock price has collected -16.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BDTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.83, which is $26.76 above the current price. BDTX currently public float of 34.92M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDTX was 551.01K shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX stocks went down by -16.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.15% and a quarterly performance of -48.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.00% for BDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -64.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BDTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BDTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDTX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for BDTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to BDTX, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

BDTX Trading at -31.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -20.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Hatzis-Schoch Brent, who sale 4,078 shares at the price of $27.42 back on May 12. After this action, Hatzis-Schoch Brent now owns 8,400 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,805 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Christopher D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $26.64 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Roberts Christopher D. is holding 3,200 shares at $66,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -29.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.69. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -40.60 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.76. Total debt to assets is 2.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.48.