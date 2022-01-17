Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET)?

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) went up by 2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s stock price has collected -6.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Closing of $100 Million Public Follow-On Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :ACET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACET is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Adicet Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.86, which is $16.3 above the current price. ACET currently public float of 12.75M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACET was 1.15M shares.

ACET’s Market Performance

ACET stocks went down by -6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 81.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Adicet Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.24% for ACET stocks with a simple moving average of 36.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACET stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ACET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACET in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $34 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACET reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ACET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ACET, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

ACET Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc. saw -16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Sinclair Andrew, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sinclair Andrew now owns 2,140,721 shares of Adicet Bio Inc., valued at $7,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Schor Chen, the President & CEO of Adicet Bio Inc., sale 16,466 shares at $10.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Schor Chen is holding 74,841 shares at $173,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc. stands at -204.87. The total capital return value is set at -30.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.61. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), the company’s capital structure generated 19.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.46. Total debt to assets is 14.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.