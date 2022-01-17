Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1958.55. The company’s stock price has collected -6.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that The bear-market selloff in Chipotle’s stock has created an ‘attractive’ buying opportunity, analyst says

Is It Worth Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE :CMG) Right Now?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMG is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2022.11, which is $505.69 above the current price. CMG currently public float of 28.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMG was 234.37K shares.

CMG’s Market Performance

CMG stocks went down by -6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.94% and a quarterly performance of -18.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.19% for CMG stocks with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1920 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMG reach a price target of $1925. The rating they have provided for CMG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CMG, setting the target price at $1845 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

CMG Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,659.01. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Andrada Marissa, who sale 200 shares at the price of $1720.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, Andrada Marissa now owns 5,455 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., valued at $344,000 using the latest closing price.

Pershing Square Capital Manage, the Director of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., purchase 25,430 shares at $1909.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Pershing Square Capital Manage is holding 1,114,725 shares at $48,563,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.26 for the present operating margin

+13.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.62. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), the company’s capital structure generated 156.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.98. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.