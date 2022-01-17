Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Just Got Our Attention

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s stock price has collected -4.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Cellebrite Joins AWS Partner Network as an Advanced Technology Partner

Is It Worth Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ :CLBT) Right Now?

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 118.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cellebrite DI Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $6.99 above the current price. CLBT currently public float of 158.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLBT was 294.45K shares.

CLBT’s Market Performance

CLBT stocks went down by -4.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.28% and a quarterly performance of -37.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Cellebrite DI Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.29% for CLBT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLBT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CLBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

CLBT Trading at -24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd. saw -18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.15.