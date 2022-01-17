Can Trinseo PLC (TSE) Remain Competitive?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/03/22 that Trinseo Completes Acquisition of Heathland B.V.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinseo PLC (NYSE :TSE) Right Now?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSE is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Trinseo PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.13, which is $8.92 above the current price. TSE currently public float of 37.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSE was 329.07K shares.

TSE’s Market Performance

TSE stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.83% and a quarterly performance of 4.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Trinseo PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.55% for TSE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $72 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSE reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TSE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TSE, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TSE Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.04. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from BOZICH FRANK A, who sale 20,957 shares at the price of $56.62 back on Jan 05. After this action, BOZICH FRANK A now owns 114,396 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $1,186,585 using the latest closing price.

HEEZEN ALICE, the SVP – Human Resources of Trinseo PLC, sale 13,544 shares at $57.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that HEEZEN ALICE is holding 10,081 shares at $782,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.71 for the present operating margin

+10.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinseo PLC stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Trinseo PLC (TSE), the company’s capital structure generated 212.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 44.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.