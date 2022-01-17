Can Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Remain Competitive?

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s stock price has collected 4.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Datametrex Signs Additional $750K Contracts with Shinhan Financial and LOTTE

Is It Worth Investing in Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE :SHG) Right Now?

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHG is at 0.82.

SHG currently public float of 428.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHG was 114.27K shares.

SHG’s Market Performance

SHG stocks went up by 4.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.41% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for SHG stocks with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

SHG Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHG rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHG

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.