Can Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Remain Competitive?

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.18. The company’s stock price has collected -2.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/22 that Casey’s Participating in the 2022 ICR Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ :CASY) Right Now?

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASY is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Casey’s General Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $227.45, which is $32.42 above the current price. CASY currently public float of 36.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASY was 202.95K shares.

CASY’s Market Performance

CASY stocks went down by -2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.02% and a quarterly performance of 1.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Casey’s General Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for CASY stocks with a simple moving average of -5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASY stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CASY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASY in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $247 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASY reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for CASY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CASY, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

CASY Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASY fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.02. In addition, Casey’s General Stores Inc. saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASY starting from RENDA LARREE M, who sale 1,666 shares at the price of $189.91 back on Oct 05. After this action, RENDA LARREE M now owns 10,022 shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc., valued at $316,390 using the latest closing price.

Jackowski Julia L, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Casey’s General Stores Inc., sale 5,726 shares at $192.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Jackowski Julia L is holding 16,891 shares at $1,103,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+24.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casey’s General Stores Inc. stands at +3.59. The total capital return value is set at 14.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.00. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY), the company’s capital structure generated 71.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.71. Total debt to assets is 30.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.