Buy or Sell New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.11. The company’s stock price has collected -2.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/22 that New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ :NMFC) Right Now?

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.19, which is $0.55 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of NMFC was 258.48K shares.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC stocks went down by -2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.15% and a quarterly performance of -2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.35% for New Mountain Finance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.57% for NMFC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $13.50 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

NMFC Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw -2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from Arnold Rome G. III, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $13.15 back on Sep 16. After this action, Arnold Rome G. III now owns 37,423 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $197,194 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Adam, the EVP, CAO and Director of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 15,080 shares at $13.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Weinstein Adam is holding 302,851 shares at $197,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.27 for the present operating margin

+73.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.90.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 147.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 58.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.