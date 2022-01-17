Buy or Sell EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/22 that EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2021 Distributions

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 363.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.76.

EPR currently public float of 73.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 515.18K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.75% and a quarterly performance of -9.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $62 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2021.

EPR Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.28. In addition, EPR Properties saw 0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Sterneck Robin Peppe, who sale 2,904 shares at the price of $46.20 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sterneck Robin Peppe now owns 0 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $134,165 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.