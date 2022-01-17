Amdocs Limited (DOX) Just Got Our Attention

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/30/21 that Analyst Reports and Industry Awards Highlight Amdocs’ Leadership in 5G, Digital Transformation, Cloud and Customer Experience in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ :DOX) Right Now?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOX is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Amdocs Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.57, which is $12.68 above the current price. DOX currently public float of 124.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOX was 600.21K shares.

DOX’s Market Performance

DOX stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of -6.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Amdocs Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for DOX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

DOX Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.89. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+32.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +15.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.45. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Limited (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 13.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.