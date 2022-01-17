A Lesson to Learn: TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that TCG BDC, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Base Dividend of $0.32 Per Common Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.07 per Common Share

Is It Worth Investing in TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ :CGBD) Right Now?

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGBD is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TCG BDC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $0.56 above the current price. CGBD currently public float of 53.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGBD was 222.56K shares.

CGBD’s Market Performance

CGBD stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.81% and a quarterly performance of 2.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for TCG BDC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for CGBD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGBD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CGBD by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for CGBD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGBD reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CGBD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

CGBD Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGBD fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, TCG BDC Inc. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGBD starting from LeeKong Aren C., who purchase 340 shares at the price of $14.12 back on Aug 11. After this action, LeeKong Aren C. now owns 3,570 shares of TCG BDC Inc., valued at $4,801 using the latest closing price.

LeeKong Aren C., the Director of TCG BDC Inc., purchase 3,230 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that LeeKong Aren C. is holding 3,230 shares at $45,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+61.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for TCG BDC Inc. stands at +5.52. The total capital return value is set at 2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.34. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.14. Total debt to assets is 51.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.