We Analyzed the Future Direction of Meritor Inc. (MTOR), Here is What We Found

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.56. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2022 First-Quarter Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in Meritor Inc. (NYSE :MTOR) Right Now?

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTOR is at 1.99.

MTOR currently public float of 68.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTOR was 472.35K shares.

MTOR’s Market Performance

MTOR stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.05% and a quarterly performance of 2.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Meritor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.91% for MTOR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTOR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MTOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTOR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTOR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MTOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTOR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

MTOR Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTOR fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.01. In addition, Meritor Inc. saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTOR starting from Nelligan John, who sale 6,897 shares at the price of $25.21 back on Dec 02. After this action, Nelligan John now owns 12,616 shares of Meritor Inc., valued at $173,862 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Meritor Inc., sale 29,326 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 79,872 shares at $739,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.21 for the present operating margin

+13.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritor Inc. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 13.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Meritor Inc. (MTOR), the company’s capital structure generated 190.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.57. Total debt to assets is 37.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.