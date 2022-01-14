We Analyzed the Future Direction of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC), Here is What We Found

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on January 27

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :HBNC) Right Now?

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBNC is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.80, which is $0.94 above the current price. HBNC currently public float of 42.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBNC was 132.10K shares.

HBNC’s Market Performance

HBNC stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.84% and a quarterly performance of 24.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Horizon Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.77% for HBNC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBNC stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for HBNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $33.50 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2016.

HBNC Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBNC rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.11. In addition, Horizon Bancorp Inc. saw 8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBNC starting from DeRuiter Kathie A, who sale 19,195 shares at the price of $20.13 back on Nov 10. After this action, DeRuiter Kathie A now owns 6,369 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc., valued at $386,305 using the latest closing price.

DeRuiter Kathie A, the Executive Vice President of Horizon Bancorp Inc., sale 4,818 shares at $20.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that DeRuiter Kathie A is holding 6,369 shares at $97,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBNC

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.