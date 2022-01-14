Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.01. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 27, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE :MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTH is at 1.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MTH currently public float of 36.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTH was 322.57K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of 11.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Meritage Homes Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for MTH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $143 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTH reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for MTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MTH, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

MTH Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.07. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from HILTON STEVEN J, who sale 61,913 shares at the price of $120.52 back on Dec 06. After this action, HILTON STEVEN J now owns 298,123 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $7,461,600 using the latest closing price.

HADDOCK GERALD W, the Director of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $117.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that HADDOCK GERALD W is holding 2,500 shares at $234,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+21.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +9.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 44.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.87. Total debt to assets is 27.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.