Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Xos, Inc. Announces Mike Chaffins as Vice President of Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE :DAN) Right Now?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.44, which is $3.96 above the current price. DAN currently public float of 143.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAN was 976.81K shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.23% and a quarterly performance of 0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Dana Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for DAN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DAN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

DAN Trading at 7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 26,504 shares at the price of $23.56 back on Nov 05. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 0 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $624,499 using the latest closing price.

Aghili Aziz, the EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of Dana Incorporated, sale 46,500 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Aghili Aziz is holding 26,504 shares at $1,209,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.