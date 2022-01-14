Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $116.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/22 that Jackson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE :PRU) Right Now?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRU is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Prudential Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.25, which is -$1.78 below the current price. PRU currently public float of 377.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRU was 1.73M shares.

PRU’s Market Performance

PRU stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.74% and a quarterly performance of 6.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Prudential Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.05% for PRU stocks with a simple moving average of 10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $109 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRU, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

PRU Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.25. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from FALZON ROBERT, who sale 16,900 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jan 07. After this action, FALZON ROBERT now owns 92,661 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $1,943,500 using the latest closing price.

FALZON ROBERT, the EVP and Vice Chairman of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 54,007 shares at $113.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that FALZON ROBERT is holding 86,910 shares at $6,103,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -0.69. The total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.08. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.