Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Timken Company (TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/27/21 that Gladstone Commercial Announces $29.0 Million Industrial Acquisition in Crossville, TN

Is It Worth Investing in The Timken Company (NYSE :TKR) Right Now?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKR is at 1.67.

TKR currently public float of 66.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKR was 527.58K shares.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.76% and a quarterly performance of 3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for The Timken Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.32% for TKR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKR reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for TKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to TKR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

TKR Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.95. In addition, The Timken Company saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Fracassa Philip D., who sale 9,220 shares at the price of $72.71 back on Nov 05. After this action, Fracassa Philip D. now owns 77,913 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $670,386 using the latest closing price.

WOODS JACQUELINE F, the Director of The Timken Company, sale 2,300 shares at $87.22 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that WOODS JACQUELINE F is holding 18,088 shares at $200,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 7.00 for asset returns.