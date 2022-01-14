Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :HFWA) Right Now?

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HFWA is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.40, which is $1.1 above the current price. HFWA currently public float of 33.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HFWA was 177.67K shares.

HFWA’s Market Performance

HFWA stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.65% and a quarterly performance of 8.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Heritage Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.06% for HFWA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HFWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HFWA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HFWA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HFWA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2021.

HFWA Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFWA rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, Heritage Financial Corporation saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFWA starting from CLEES JOHN A, who sale 3,256 shares at the price of $28.65 back on Jun 09. After this action, CLEES JOHN A now owns 45,203 shares of Heritage Financial Corporation, valued at $93,284 using the latest closing price.

CLEES JOHN A, the Director of Heritage Financial Corporation, sale 1,050 shares at $28.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that CLEES JOHN A is holding 0 shares at $30,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HFWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Financial Corporation stands at +18.55. The total capital return value is set at 5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.46. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.