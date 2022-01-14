Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) went down by -9.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.67. The company’s stock price has collected -11.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that European Wax Center, Inc. Provides Update Ahead of Presentation at ICR Conference

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ :EWCZ) Right Now?

EWCZ currently public float of 31.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWCZ was 273.83K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ stocks went down by -11.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.61% and a quarterly performance of -5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for European Wax Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.98% for EWCZ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWCZ reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EWCZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to EWCZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

EWCZ Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ fell by -11.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw -16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from General Atlantic GenPar (EW), , who sale 3,297,922 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Nov 15. After this action, General Atlantic GenPar (EW), now owns 15,882,264 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $86,570,452 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., the Director of European Wax Center Inc., sale 3,297,922 shares at $26.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. is holding 15,882,264 shares at $86,570,452 based on the most recent closing price.