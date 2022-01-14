Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AEye Inc. (LIDR)

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) went down by -8.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s stock price has collected -20.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/30/21 that AEye Will Not Attend CES 2022 in Person out of Concern for the Health and Safety of Employees, Partners, and Customers

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ :LIDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AEye Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $10.96 above the current price. LIDR currently public float of 118.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIDR was 2.29M shares.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR stocks went down by -20.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.91% and a quarterly performance of -17.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for AEye Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.86% for LIDR stocks with a simple moving average of -53.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to LIDR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

LIDR Trading at -29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -31.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.13.

Based on AEye Inc. (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.