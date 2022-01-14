Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. to use REN Payments Technology in Collaboration with Jalin to Modernize the Enterprise Payments System of Indonesia’s Largest State-Owned Banking Network

Is It Worth Investing in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE :TLK) Right Now?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TLK is at 0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.48. TLK currently public float of 980.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLK was 168.11K shares.

TLK’s Market Performance

TLK stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.76% and a quarterly performance of 8.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for TLK stocks with a simple moving average of 20.35% for the last 200 days.

TLK Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLK rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLK

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 9.20 for asset returns.