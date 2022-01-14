Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Qualcomm, Lam Research, Apple, Kroger, or Micron Technology?

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ :LRCX) Right Now?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Lam Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $748.32, which is $44.71 above the current price. LRCX currently public float of 140.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRCX was 1.35M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.11% and a quarterly performance of 20.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Lam Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for LRCX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $750 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $785, previously predicting the price at $675. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LRCX, setting the target price at $869 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LRCX Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $694.47. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw -4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Meikle Scott Gerald, who sale 500 shares at the price of $680.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Meikle Scott Gerald now owns 17,024 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $340,000 using the latest closing price.

ARCHER TIMOTHY, the President and CEO of Lam Research Corporation, sale 4,383 shares at $700.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ARCHER TIMOTHY is holding 70,650 shares at $3,068,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.59 for the present operating margin

+46.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.72. The total capital return value is set at 40.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.50. Equity return is now at value 75.10, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 85.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.15. Total debt to assets is 32.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.