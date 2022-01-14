Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Just Got Our Attention

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of Tuthill Pump Group

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.13, which is $8.62 above the current price. IR currently public float of 406.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 1.89M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went down by -1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.48% and a quarterly performance of 13.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $68 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.90. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw -3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Scheske Michael J, who sale 6,972 shares at the price of $59.98 back on Dec 09. After this action, Scheske Michael J now owns 5,033 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $418,181 using the latest closing price.

Abbaszadeh Sia, the See Remarks of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $58.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Abbaszadeh Sia is holding 20,209 shares at $292,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+24.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.40. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 25.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.