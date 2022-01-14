Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that US Foods Holiday Drive Campaign Raises Nearly 300,000 Meals for Feeding America

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE :USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 220.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for US Foods Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.92, which is $5.8 above the current price. USFD currently public float of 214.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USFD was 2.06M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD stocks went up by 4.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.73% and a quarterly performance of -1.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for US Foods Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.76% for USFD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to USFD, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.67. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Iacobucci Andrew E., who sale 16,325 shares at the price of $35.14 back on Sep 24. After this action, Iacobucci Andrew E. now owns 128,925 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $573,660 using the latest closing price.

Locascio Dirk J., the Chief Financial Officer of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 21,529 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Locascio Dirk J. is holding 105,228 shares at $861,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at 1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.46. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 152.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 49.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.