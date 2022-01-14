Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.19. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/21 that Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Completion of Previously Announced Transactions

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ :GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.76, which is $9.27 above the current price. GLPI currently public float of 225.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLPI was 1.03M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly performance of -7.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.22% for GLPI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $51 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

GLPI Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.86. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Ladany Steven, who sale 2,260 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Jan 06. After this action, Ladany Steven now owns 39,929 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $107,553 using the latest closing price.

Burke Desiree A., the SVP, CAO and Treasurer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 33,541 shares at $48.27 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Burke Desiree A. is holding 91,428 shares at $1,619,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.59 for the present operating margin

+73.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +43.80. The total capital return value is set at 9.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 220.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 65.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40.