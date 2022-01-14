Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (ENVI)

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 min ago that ENVI and GreenLight Biosciences Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus and the February 1st, 2022 Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :ENVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ENVI currently public float of 20.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENVI was 89.60K shares.

ENVI’s Market Performance

ENVI stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.37% for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.38% for ENVI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

ENVI Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVI rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVI

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (ENVI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,334.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.