Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.12. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/22 that Food Safety Industry Expert Paul Damaren Joins the ReposiTrak Executive Team

Is It Worth Investing in Aramark (NYSE :ARMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARMK is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Aramark declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.29, which is $5.24 above the current price. ARMK currently public float of 255.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARMK was 1.89M shares.

ARMK’s Market Performance

ARMK stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.22% and a quarterly performance of 0.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Aramark. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.98% for ARMK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $40 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARMK reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for ARMK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ARMK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

ARMK Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.10. In addition, Aramark saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from Harrington Lauren A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.99 back on Mar 11. After this action, Harrington Lauren A now owns 60,171 shares of Aramark, valued at $419,851 using the latest closing price.

MCKEE LYNN, the EVP, Human Resources of Aramark, sale 94,518 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that MCKEE LYNN is holding 207,061 shares at $3,969,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.03 for the present operating margin

+3.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 287.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.21. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 283.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.