Here’s Our Rant About Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) went up by 8.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.24. The company’s stock price has collected 40.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that Sonendo, Inc. Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE :SONX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sonendo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $11.72 above the current price. SONX currently public float of 14.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONX was 272.55K shares.

SONX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.56% for Sonendo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.70% for SONX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

SONX Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONX rose by +40.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Sonendo Inc. saw 35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.