Here’s Our Rant About Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Webcast on January 25, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :CUBI) Right Now?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUBI is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.50, which is -$1.44 below the current price. CUBI currently public float of 29.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUBI was 450.09K shares.

CUBI’s Market Performance

CUBI stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.38% and a quarterly performance of 61.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 218.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Customers Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.07% for CUBI stocks with a simple moving average of 61.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBI reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CUBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CUBI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

CUBI Trading at 17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.43. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw 9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from SIDHU JAY S, who sale 63,173 shares at the price of $58.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, SIDHU JAY S now owns 1,666,412 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $3,721,913 using the latest closing price.

SIDHU JAY S, the Chairman & CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $57.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that SIDHU JAY S is holding 1,424,912 shares at $1,145,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +20.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 522.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.94. Total debt to assets is 31.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 526.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.