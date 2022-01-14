EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Enpro Completes Divestiture of Compressor Products International, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE :NPO) Right Now?

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPO is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.00, which is $13.02 above the current price. NPO currently public float of 20.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPO was 106.65K shares.

NPO’s Market Performance

NPO stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.15% and a quarterly performance of 34.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for EnPro Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.33% for NPO stocks with a simple moving average of 24.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NPO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $68 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to NPO, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

NPO Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPO rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.57. In addition, EnPro Industries Inc. saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPO starting from Brueck Felix M., who purchase 200 shares at the price of $106.17 back on Nov 09. After this action, Brueck Felix M. now owns 3,142 shares of EnPro Industries Inc., valued at $21,235 using the latest closing price.

Brueck Felix M., the Director of EnPro Industries Inc., purchase 290 shares at $85.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Brueck Felix M. is holding 2,942 shares at $24,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+34.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for EnPro Industries Inc. stands at -2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.51. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO), the company’s capital structure generated 49.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 25.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.