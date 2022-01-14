Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $206.29. The company’s stock price has collected -8.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/10/22 that 29(th) Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live from Philadelphia

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE :GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Chart Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $203.67, which is $72.68 above the current price. GTLS currently public float of 36.24M and currently shorts hold a 10.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLS was 388.57K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stocks went down by -8.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.69% and a quarterly performance of -29.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Chart Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.63% for GTLS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $206 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $199, previously predicting the price at $207. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

GTLS Trading at -22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.18. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw -17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Ducote Douglas A Jr., who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $191.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, Ducote Douglas A Jr. now owns 6,011 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $430,875 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.