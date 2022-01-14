Buy or Sell Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/22 that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX :VOLT) Right Now?

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX:VOLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOLT is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Volt Information Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.64 above the current price. VOLT currently public float of 14.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOLT was 70.54K shares.

VOLT’s Market Performance

VOLT stocks went up by 12.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.73% and a quarterly performance of -1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Volt Information Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.78% for VOLT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.44% for the last 200 days.

VOLT Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOLT rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Volt Information Sciences Inc. saw 15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOLT starting from URSANER ARNOLD, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Oct 21. After this action, URSANER ARNOLD now owns 139,502 shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc., valued at $16,475 using the latest closing price.

URSANER ARNOLD, the Director of Volt Information Sciences Inc., purchase 4,497 shares at $3.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that URSANER ARNOLD is holding 134,502 shares at $15,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.19 for the present operating margin

+15.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volt Information Sciences Inc. stands at -4.09. The total capital return value is set at -8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.19. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 375.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.95. Total debt to assets is 43.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 349.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 3.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.