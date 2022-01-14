BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.08. The company’s stock price has collected 8.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/22 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADTX, LAWS, BPMP, and CSPR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :BPMP) Right Now?

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPMP is at 1.15.

The average price from analysts is $14.86, which is -$3.99 below the current price. BPMP currently public float of 47.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPMP was 645.07K shares.

BPMP’s Market Performance

BPMP stocks went up by 8.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.42% and a quarterly performance of 29.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for BP Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.39% for BPMP stocks with a simple moving average of 30.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BPMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BPMP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $13.50 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPMP reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BPMP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BPMP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BPMP Trading at 28.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +39.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMP rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, BP Midstream Partners LP saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMP

Equity return is now at value 123.90, with 20.60 for asset returns.