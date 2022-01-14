Afya Limited (AFYA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) went up by 6.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.23. The company’s stock price has collected 4.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Afya Limited Announces Third-Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Limited (NASDAQ :AFYA) Right Now?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Afya Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.76, which is $10.46 above the current price. AFYA currently public float of 37.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFYA was 207.58K shares.

AFYA’s Market Performance

AFYA stocks went up by 4.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.03% and a quarterly performance of -28.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Afya Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for AFYA stocks with a simple moving average of -30.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28.50 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFYA, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

AFYA Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.34. In addition, Afya Limited saw -10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.28 for the present operating margin

+63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Limited stands at +24.32. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.71. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Afya Limited (AFYA), the company’s capital structure generated 41.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.09. Total debt to assets is 23.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.