A Lesson to Learn: Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.66. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/22 that Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 9, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE :ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATO is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Atmos Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.00, which is $5.13 above the current price. ATO currently public float of 130.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATO was 1.04M shares.

ATO’s Market Performance

ATO stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 12.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Atmos Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for ATO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATO reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for ATO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

ATO Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.67. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from DONOHUE SEAN, who sale 1,375 shares at the price of $96.83 back on Sep 09. After this action, DONOHUE SEAN now owns 17 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $133,141 using the latest closing price.

ROBBINS J MATT, the SR VP, HUMAN RESOURCES of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 4,500 shares at $101.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ROBBINS J MATT is holding 7,954 shares at $455,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.56 for the present operating margin

+35.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +19.52. The total capital return value is set at 6.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 95.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.89. Total debt to assets is 36.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.