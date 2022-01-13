Why Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Restarts its Magic Valley Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 2.83.

ALTO currently public float of 69.81M and currently shorts hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTO was 1.61M shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of -10.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Alto Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.47% for ALTO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Dec 08. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 463,800 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $49,600 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 453,800 shares at $25,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.40 for asset returns.